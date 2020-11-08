These celeb chefs' retro-chic aprons are selling like hot cakes
Once dowdy and housewifely, aprons are back in vogue — just ask chefs Zola Nene and The Lazy Makoti
08 November 2020 - 00:02
CHEF ZOLA NENE
Passionate foodie Nene is an inspirational, much-loved TV celebrity chef and the author two top-selling cookbooks, Simply Delicious and Simply Zola. She lives in Cape Town,..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.