LOL! SA Twitter got caught entering Nando Malaysia’s competition and it’s a mess!
The social media streets were a mess on Tuesday night after dozens of local fans entered a competition from Nando's Malaysia in hopes of scoring some free food.
The competition rules were quite simple, quote the tweet but don't get any likes, RTs or comments by 8pm the next day.
Quote tweet this tweet and get 0 likes, 0 RTs and 0 comments by 8pm tomorrow. Winner gets a Nando's voucher on us! And maybe we'll throw in a little more surprise...😉 pic.twitter.com/v93PX3cRkr— Nando's Malaysia (@NandosMY) November 10, 2020
Soon fans in SA, halfway across the world from its intended audience, started tweeting the page to try to score a voucher.
The streets were also out here sabotaging each other by liking each other's competition posts.
Okay round 2, once I win this Nando 's meal I'll share it with y'all..I promise.. so DON'T like, Rt or comment https://t.co/Cf7vSZmsP3— Bonginkosi Linda Nkosi (@lindz_malindz) November 10, 2020
They quickly saw flames when it was pointed out to many of them that there was no realistic chance of them winning, since, well, they were not in Malaysia.
Soon Nando's and the term “Malaysia” were both trending in SA, as the TLs filled with memes and jokes mocking those who had entered.
Some claimed they hadn't even noticed the tweet was from Nando's Malaysia, while others said they knew but decided to enter anyway.
A rare photo of a Malaysian Nando's on it's way to Soweto pic.twitter.com/nklg0DEuBV— Phumudzo Wa Mopedi (@ka_nyane) November 10, 2020
Yaz Black people can watch you struggling on Twitter.— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 10, 2020
You write bomb tweets getting zero Likes and retweets
When Nandos offer us free food you come in Numbers...why don't talk keep the same energy pic.twitter.com/E0FSaNpltp
So my fellow South Africans we just going to ignore the fact that it says Nando’s Malaysia and not Nando’s Sa? Ok💀 https://t.co/N5iGYIPFYm— Tlhompho.Mogadime (@phela_dime) November 10, 2020
Person 1: But the Nandos is in Malaysia.— lwaziNJE, but the NJE is silent (@mfazomnyama_) November 10, 2020
Person 2: Chickens can fly nje.
Nandos Malaysia: We’re running a competition!— Tumi (@Tumi213) November 10, 2020
South Africa: Omg can we enter?
Nandos Malaysia: pic.twitter.com/YBO2seENfU
Malaysian Nandos twitter admin probably sitting there confused as hell.— Tumi (@Tumi213) November 10, 2020
Guys bafethu zinja zami...I'd like to win the Nando's pic.twitter.com/aGDRccJn1X— Maswanganyi (@vincent_swang) November 10, 2020
No one is getting that Nando's voucher since I can't have it no one will get it pic.twitter.com/Lf7tq99x7c— Regular Guy😴😴 (@NkoCy_Macuacua) November 10, 2020
Me liking all of those Nando's Malaysian quoted tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/5NsSUeZQK3— TransLivesMatter🏳️🌈 (@Kefiloe_sello) November 10, 2020
We just wanted free food😂💔we did not even notice that its Nando's Malaysia💀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LcoYIbSZTY— DONALD♥BUT NOT TRUMP (@See_LWARD) November 10, 2020
So Nando's is shipping the meal from Malaysia kapa ba buile le Sis Nando a S.A?? What's the plan guys??— UNGAMCISHI uKarolo Monare. (@basikarlyKarolo) November 10, 2020
People really think Nando’s Malaysia is gonna send them a free meal? pic.twitter.com/u2sX6UIdzp— Ⓢ #FREEÖZIL (@somtozil) November 10, 2020
You tweeting for Nando’s fellow South Africans pic.twitter.com/q2iezgHoXH— J is for Jason. (@JMOOD__) November 10, 2020
they tryna win a voucher from nando’s malaysia. yeah my brothers and sisters are starving. 😭— mans. (@_Shaiiks) November 10, 2020