LOL! SA Twitter got caught entering Nando Malaysia’s competition and it’s a mess!

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
11 November 2020 - 06:32
Nando's Malaysia had the SA streets in a mess with its challenge on Twitter. File photo.
Image: Facebook/nando's peri-peri orchard restaurant

The social media streets were a mess on Tuesday night after dozens of local fans entered a competition from Nando's Malaysia in hopes of scoring some free food.

The competition rules were quite simple, quote the tweet but don't get any likes, RTs or comments by 8pm the next day.

Soon fans in SA, halfway across the world from its intended audience, started tweeting the page to try to score a voucher.

The streets were also out here sabotaging each other by liking each other's competition posts.

They quickly saw flames when it was pointed out to many of them that there was no realistic chance of them winning, since, well, they were not in Malaysia.

Soon Nando's and the term “Malaysia” were both trending in SA, as the TLs filled with memes and jokes mocking those who had entered.

Some claimed they hadn't even noticed the tweet was from Nando's Malaysia, while others said they knew but decided to enter anyway.

