THE ANSWER

The meaning of the word “Wagyu” is Japanese beef. The name “Kobe” is a reference to the specific region in Japan where a premium variety of that beef is raised. Therefore, all Kobe beef is Wagyu, but not all Wagyu is Kobe.

There are strict regulations regarding the production of authentic Kobe beef. The meat is prized globally for its incredible tenderness and its unique marbling of fat — it sells for the highest price of all the beef produced in the world. Some refer to authentic Kobe beef, produced in Japan, as edible gold - it’s that pricey.

According to Caroline McCann of Braeside Butchery, the first farmer to produce Wagyu beef in Africa was Brian Angus of Woodview Wagyu in the Free State, and there is now a growing number of South Africans doing so. They’re governed by the strict regulations of Wagyu SA.