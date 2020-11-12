The Restaurant at Waterkloof's closure is a blow to SA's fine-dining scene

This is not the first eatery to close as a result of the current crisis, nor sadly is it likely to be the last, but its loss is a particularly painful one. The Restaurant at Waterkloof was at the pinnacle of SA's fine-dining scene and our food landscape was made all the richer by its presence. It will forever be remembered as one of our country's best restaurants and its closure leaves a gap that will be difficult, if not impossible, to fill.

I can remember the dishes I've enjoyed at The Restaurant at Waterkloof with vivid precision. The smiling marron with tomato concasse and hollandaise from my first visit comes to mind. Seemingly simple yet deceptively complex, it was a mind-blowing experience: the perfect acidity from the tomato, the delicate, tender meat of the marron and the rich, creaminess of the sauce coming together in perfect harmony.

The egg 63 is another. A true display of Czarnecki's culinary genius, this dish featured a sous vide egg yolk, to be gently burst open at the table, the warmth of the gloriously trickling yolk slightly melting fleurettes of Tete de Moine and mixing with a rich onion velouté; petals of charred onion added texture and a splash of spinach oil brought everything into balance.

I could wax poetic about many other dishes too.

With his "less is more" philosophy, razor-sharp precision and keen eye for plating, Czarnecki pushed culinary boundaries with unrivalled attention to detail, flavour and presentation. I have no doubt he will continue to do so in whatever venture he pursues next.

• The Restaurant at Waterkloof's last service will be on November 22. To book a table, visit waterkloofwines.co.za

