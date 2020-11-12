The Stylish Baker dishes up glam recipes for Diwali

Whether you’re drooling over her chic fashion or her delectable desserts, a quick scroll through Faaiza Omar’s Instagram account makes it clear why she’s also known as The Stylish Baker.

Baking has long been a passion for Omar, who splits her time between Joburg and Nelspruit. So much so that what started as a quest to perfect the macaron — that notoriously tricky French confection — blossomed into a part-time career.

In addition to her day job as a skincare therapist, she runs an online baking supply school and pastry school together with her sister.

To the delight of her many social media followers, Omar has just released her debut cookbook, The Sweet Life (Human & Rousseau, R450).

It features more than 80 easy-to-follow recipes for delicious treats ranging from petit fours and cheesecakes to ice-creams and sorbets, making it a great resource to have on hand when you’re planning a celebration.

Many of the sweet dishes would be wonderful to serve during Diwali, which kicks off on November 14.

Here are two recipes Omar believes would be a fitting choice for this Festival of Lights:

KOURABIEDES

“When I was young and Eid came around, we’d always bake a version of these cookies. Ours would be flavoured with vanilla and pistachios, and crescent shaped,” says Omar.

“When travelling in Greece, I tried authentic kourabiedes in Athens. Traditionally made using almonds, these melt-in-your-mouth rose and nut cookies are usually baked for special occasions or festivities.”