Starbucks to open six stores in Cape, and you can book a slot online

Starbucks has announced the opening of six stores in the Western Cape over the next four weeks, and fans of the coffee house and roastery brand can skip the queue by booking their exclusive spot online for the opening weekend.

The stores will open in Cape Town and Stellenbosch in November and December and promise coffee lovers a "one-of-its-kind opening experience at four of these stores, with an exclusive, safe and personal introduction to the brand".

This means consumers who've booked online at pre-selected stores "will be welcomed into what is known around the world as the third place, an environment where everyone is welcome and can gather to share great coffee and deepen the human connection".

"A Starbucks partner, as their baristas are known, will share an overview of how Starbucks achieves its mission of inspiring and nurturing the human spirit, one person, one cup and one neighbourhood at a time, providing a better understanding of the craftsmanship and ethical sourcing that goes into each beverage.

"After placing their order, customers can browse the merchandise or chat to the team about their favourite topic – coffee," the company said.