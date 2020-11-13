Food

Starbucks to open six stores in Cape, and you can book a slot online

13 November 2020 - 10:33 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Starbucks will hit the Mother City over the next four weeks.
Image: BLOOMBERG/CRAIG WARGA

Starbucks has announced the opening of six stores in the Western Cape over the next four weeks, and fans of the coffee house and roastery brand can skip the queue by booking their exclusive spot online for the opening weekend.

The stores will open in Cape Town and Stellenbosch in November and December and promise coffee lovers a "one-of-its-kind opening experience at four of these stores, with an exclusive, safe and personal introduction to the brand".

This means consumers who've booked online at pre-selected stores "will be welcomed into what is known around the world as the third place, an environment where everyone is welcome and can gather to share great coffee and deepen the human connection".

"A Starbucks partner, as their baristas are known, will share an overview of how Starbucks achieves its mission of inspiring and nurturing the human spirit, one person, one cup and one neighbourhood at a time, providing a better understanding of the craftsmanship and ethical sourcing that goes into each beverage.

"After placing their order, customers can browse the merchandise or chat to the team about their favourite topic – coffee," the company said.

Starbucks launches new cafe rollout

Starbucks had affirmed its bullish view of the longer-term South African coffee-drinking market, said Rand Capital CEO Adrian Maizey
Business
2 months ago

Adrian Maizey, owner and CEO of Rand Capital Coffee, the licensee of Starbucks in southern Africa, said: “The safety of our partners and customers is our foremost priority, and we’re creating an opportunity for connection, something Starbucks is known for around the world."

The stores will open in Canal Walk (November 19-22), Cavendish Square (November 28- 29), Tyger Valley (December 5) and V&A Waterfront (December 10-13). This will be followed by openings in FreshX Stellenbosch on December 12 and Starbucks Camps Bay on December 15.

Pre-bookings are only available at the first four stores. 

• To book your Starbucks launch experience in one of the participating Cape Town Starbucks stores, visit the company's website.

