Is 'MasterChef' Oz any good without the show's beloved original judges?

Fans of MasterChef Australia have eagerly been anticipating the premiere of season 12, Back to Win, which kicked off in SA in early November. Who could blame them? After all, this is no ordinary season of the popular cooking contest.

For the first time in the show’s history, charismatic chefs Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris, and flamboyant food writer Matt Preston, have not taken their seats at the judges’ table. The trio suddenly parted ways with the long-running franchise in a shock move last year.

Instead, MasterChef Australia has welcomed three new judges: chef and MasterChef Australia season 3 winner Andy Allen, Scottish Australian-based chef and restaurateur Jock Zonfrillo, and food writer Melissa Leong - along with 24 old contestants from past seasons who are back to battle it out for the ultimate redemption and a AU$250,000 (about R2.8m) cash prize.

Some fans of the cooking show’s original judges were unconvinced that MasterChef Australia would survive without them, but when the first episode of Back to Win premiered in Oz in April, it garnered record ratings.