Brain food! Celebrated SA chef Siba Mtongana's now a Harvard case study

When television chef Siba Mtongana was first asked by Harvard Business School to be a case study in its prestigious MBA programme three years ago, she laughed it off as a hoax.



But the host of the award-winning Siba's Table on the Food Network channel realised it was serious when the school contacted her again last year, and she agreed to share her recipe for success with the Boston-based institution. ..