Recipe
How to make a five-star festive fruitcake
Chef Mynhardt Joubert bakes a mountain of fruitcakes each year to benefit charity. He shares the recipe for his famous Free State Fruitcake, plus the secrets that make it so delectable
15 November 2020 - 00:03
It's been a busy time for Paarl-based chef and KWV brand ambassador Chef Mynhardt Joubert. His initiative, the Festive Fruitcake Charity Drive, now in its fifth year, sees him baking 120 of his special Free State Fruitcakes each year, the sales of which will benefit two organisations.
This is no ordinary celebration cake as each slice is an edible jewel of shiny red and green glace cherries, dried fruit, dates and golden sultanas plumped beautifully with brandy and studded with nuts...
