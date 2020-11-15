What to sip with a slice of Christmas fruitcake

Chef Mynhardt Joubert — an expert fruitcake baker and KWV brand ambassador — tells us

Paarl-based chef Mynhardt Joubert bakes an enormous amount of fruitcakes each year as part of his Festive Fruitcake Charity Drive (https://mynhardt.co.za/christmas-cakes/). He's also KWV brand ambassador. So who better ask what drinks go best with this classic Christmas bake?



Says Joubert: "The occasion calls for a festive espresso martini or chilled sweet wine on crushed ice and jazzy Christmas sounds from the 1950s. It is also very good with pot still brandy...