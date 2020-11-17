Somizi pokes fun at 'haters' with the humorous title of his new cookbook

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was a man on a mission when he took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his long-awaited cookbook is due to be released in “less than two weeks”.

His goal? To astound the world by showing them just how many copies of a South African recipe book it’s possible to sell.

“I want to and would love to break records, but I cannot break records without you,” Mhlongo told fans in the short video he posted.

He implored them to help by pre-ordering a copy of the book for R295 from CNA’s website.

“Let’s break records, let’s sell, sell, sell!” he enthused.