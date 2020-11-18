Do you know your pinsa from your pizza?

The name pinsa stems from the Latin word “pinsere”, which means “to push, stretch and extend” and describes the manner in which the dough is shaped by hand into an oval, whereas a pizza dough is traditionally rolled out into a round.

Both are ideally baked in a wood-fired oven and can feature an array of toppings, though the pinsa has far less cheese than a pizza and so is less calorific.

WHERE TO GET AUTHENTIC PINSA IN SA

For Capetonians, SA’s first authentic pinseria can be found at the Freedom Weekend Market in Paarl.

The man behind it is entrepreneur Andrey Tarasov, who relocated to SA from Moscow, Russia, in 2018. He was so inspired by the pinsas he enjoyed in Florence on his many business trips that he decided to create his own food brand, Pinsa.