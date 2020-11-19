Food

Recipes

Easy vegan recipes for eats you didn't think you could make without eggs

19 November 2020 - 09:16 By Toni Jaye Singer
Plant-based aquafaba can be whipped up just like egg whites.
Plant-based aquafaba can be whipped up just like egg whites.
Image: 123RF/Anton Ivanov

Eggs are essential in many recipes but perhaps none more so than omelettes and meringues. After all, if you take eggs out of these dishes you're left with almost no ingredients.

While it seems like making these eats without eggs would be impossible, you can do it thanks to the humble chickpea.

In The South African Vegan Cookbook, author Leozette Roode reveals how to make plant-based omelettes by stirring together chickpea flour, almond milk, raising agents and a couple of seasonings. Like their conventional counterparts, they can be stuffed with any number of tasty fillings.  

While our food editor, Hilary Biller, has successfully experimented with making meringues out of aquafaba, which is the “water” you'd normally discard after draining a tin of chickpeas. Don't do it: this precious liquid can be whipped up just like the egg whites, making it an invaluable ingredient for vegan bakers.  

Here are Roode and Billers' recipes:

RECIPE | Vegan chickpea omelette with cashew cream

Serve these egg-free omelettes with crispy toast for breakfast or a side salad for lunch
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Aquafaba vegan meringues

Thought it was impossible to make delicious meringues without eggs? All you need is the brine from a can of chickpeas
Lifestyle
1 year ago

November is World Vegan Month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA a global leader when it comes to vegan grub orders, says Uber Eats

SA ranks among the top five countries for the most ordered vegan dishes globally, according to Uber Eats. But an online study suggests vegan options ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

How do I make a vegan malva pudding?

Our food expert answers your cooking queries
Lifestyle
3 months ago

6 essentials every vegan should have in their pantry

Sasha Zambetti, executive chef at Kaylee's Eatery, shares advice for those wanting to adopt a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | Parades and emotional reunions: 5 great moments from Miss SA’s ... Lifestyle
  3. Somizi pokes fun at 'haters' with the humorous title of his new cookbook Food
  4. What Obama’s book says about Zuma, Mandela, Tutu and the ANC Lifestyle
  5. A quirky ladies' road trip: 3,100km of fun on the Cape's back roads Travel

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application