Five foodie highlights of the virtual Festive Vegan & Plant Powered Show

Stumped on what special vegan or vegetarian dishes to serve as part of your festive celebrations? Would you love to learn how to turn the humble mushroom into an upmarket Indian feast, or make the ultimate vegan burger?

You’ll get tonnes of inspiration, recipes and tips for preparing tasty plant-based fare at The Plant Kitchen. This online cookery theatre forms part of the virtual Festive Vegan & Plant Powered Show (FVPPS), which is taking place on November 28.

The Plant Kitchen features an exciting line-up of cookery demos and masterclasses by leading local and international chefs and food personalities.

Here are some of the highlights:

Cook along with an Aussie MasterChef finalist

Famed for his passion for greens, Simon Toohey placed third in MasterChef Australia 2019. He can now be seen taking a second shot at the title in Back To Win, season 12 of the hit competitive cooking show, which is airing on DStv.