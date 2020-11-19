It's got the views and the vibes: Back Yard is Durban's hot new cocktail spot

It’s long been a Durban complaint that we don’t have enough places to have a drink and enjoy views of our gorgeous coastline, so the excitement about Back Yard, the rooftop bar at the newly opened Umhlanga Arch development, is palpable.

Situated upstairs from the innovative Legacy Yard food and retail area of the Arch, Back Yard ticks all the boxes for a sophisticated summer cocktail spot.

With a distinctive Tiki bar feel, the space nods to its tropical location. Instead of fighting the heat, the designers have embraced it by playing up the heady sense of island escapism distinctive to Durban in the decor.

Large-scale murals by local graffiti artist That Damn Vandal beckon you upstairs, where the city spreads out 140m below. Here, you can pick from an array of seating options such as swing seats, daybeds, or bright-legged tables flanked by bougainvillea-filled planters.

Leafy-patterned tiles and banana-leaf-print umbrellas echo the waiters’ aprons and, as night falls, the bare-bulbed lights hanging from the pergolas flicker to life when the fire pit is lit.