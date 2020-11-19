What's cooking this week: celeb chef Siba Mtongana debuts kids' cookbook

Food

Hilary Biller Columnist
19 November 2020 - 07:30
Celeb chef Siba Mtongana’s eldest son, Lonwabo, hopes to follow in his mom's footsteps.
Image: Penguin Random House SA

Celeb chef Siba Mtongana recently made headlines because the story of her stellar career is now being taught as a Harvard case study — and now there’s more good news.

Building on the success of her best-selling debut cookbook, Welcome To My Table, which won two prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, Mtongana's just released her second cookery title.

Called Let’s Cook (Penguin Random House SA, R290), it takes a totally different approach and is geared at getting children cooking in the kitchen with their parents.

It’s filled with “nutritious and delicious, easy to-do meals” for the whole family, and the step-by-step recipes promise to equip kids with the “skills they need to become the next Big Thing in the kitchen”.

This is something the proud multi-tasking mom of four would know all about: Mtongana’s eldest son Lonwabo (pictured on the book’s cover) is a keen cook and plans to follow in her footsteps.

I remember meeting Mtongana at a Joburg restaurant a few years back, when a group of food journos gathered to toast the phenomenal success of her debut TV show, Siba’s Table, on the Food Network. The series took her into homes in 135 countries around the globe — and 60 million homes in the US nogal. Wow!

At the time Mtongana was working on a new TV show, her first cookbook was due to be published, she was expecting her third child, and nothing was going to stop her — and it hasn’t.  

Cheers Siba!

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week:

