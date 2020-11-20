Food

Perfect picnic drink: Chateau Del Rei Sweet Red bubbly in a can

Add this latest addition of sparkling wines in a can to your summer soirée

20 November 2020 - 15:18
Sponsored
Chateau Del Rei Sweet Red.
Chateau Del Rei Sweet Red.
Image: Supplied/Chateau Del Rei

Delight in the vibrant fruity aromas of ripened plum, strawberry and blackcurrant and savour its elegant, lingering finish long after the last sip.

This vivacious Chateau Del Rei ruby red sparkler pairs well with pizza, light meals and desserts such as a creamy panna cotta topped with fresh berries. 

Conveniently packaged in a can and boasting a lower alcohol content, this easy drinking bubbly-on-the-go is perfect for outdoor adventures such as open air concerts, picnics in the park or intimate gatherings with your nearest and dearest.

Enjoy the quartet of flavours of Chateau Del Rei Sparkling Wine, available in the Semi-Sweet, invigoratingly crisp Dry and blushing Rosé.

For an instant celebration anytime, anywhere look out for Chateau Del Rei Sweet Red at trendy city hangouts, or find them at leading stores for R79 to R89 for a six-pack or R15 to R20 for a 250ml can.

Join the celebration and follow @ChateauDelRei on Facebook and Instagram, or @ChateauRei on Twitter.

Shop Chateau Del Rei at Makro.

Mrs SA Summer Soirée.
Mrs SA Summer Soirée.
Image: Supplied/Mrs SA
Chateau Del Rei is the perfect picnic drink for any summer soirée.
Chateau Del Rei is the perfect picnic drink for any summer soirée.
Image: Supplied/Mrs SA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article was paid for by Chateau Del Rei.

Most read

  1. What Obama’s book says about Zuma, Mandela, Tutu and the ANC Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Somizi pokes fun at 'haters' with the humorous title of his new cookbook Food
  4. WATCH | Parades and emotional reunions: 5 great moments from Miss SA’s ... Lifestyle
  5. Siya and Rachel Kolisi, Sindi Dlathu named among SA's most stylish The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021