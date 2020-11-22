'MasterChef' Oz's Simon Toohey on the best things for newbie vegans to cook

Stumped on how to create a plant-based lifestyle that's tasty and sustainable? Try this sage advice

Simon Toohey of MasterChef Australia fame will be sharing his love of seasonal vegetables and his plant-based lifestyle at the virtual Festive Vegan and Plant Powered Show (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2020-11-19-five-foodie-highlights-of-the-virtual-festive-vegan--plant-powered-show/) on November 28.



Toohey was a finalist in season 11 of MasterChef Australia last year. He can now be seen taking a second shot at the title in Back To Win (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2020-11-14-is-masterchef-oz-any-good-without-the-shows-beloved-original-judges/), the 2020 edition of the hit competitive cooking show, which is airing on DStv...