'MasterChef' Oz's Simon Toohey on the best things for newbie vegans to cook
Stumped on how to create a plant-based lifestyle that's tasty and sustainable? Try this sage advice
22 November 2020 - 00:01
Simon Toohey of MasterChef Australia fame will be sharing his love of seasonal vegetables and his plant-based lifestyle at the virtual Festive Vegan and Plant Powered Show (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2020-11-19-five-foodie-highlights-of-the-virtual-festive-vegan--plant-powered-show/) on November 28.
Toohey was a finalist in season 11 of MasterChef Australia last year. He can now be seen taking a second shot at the title in Back To Win (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2020-11-14-is-masterchef-oz-any-good-without-the-shows-beloved-original-judges/), the 2020 edition of the hit competitive cooking show, which is airing on DStv...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.