Fans in a frenzy as Nigella goes bananas over buttered toast

Finger-licking Domestic Goddess Nigella Lawson is brewing up a storm in a teacup with her brand new TV series, Cook, Eat, Repeat, which coincides with the release of her latest cookbook of the same name.

Surprisingly, the controversy has nothing to do with the pandemic or politics, but rather something as simple as a trio of everyday ingredients, namely bananas, butter and liquorice.

The bananas came first. In the inaugural episode of the show, Lawson used them in a pudding with chocolate and tahini. Admittedly a bit of an unusual (though clever) combination, it wasn't this recipe that caused a stir, but rather one using the fruit's leftover peels.

Rather than bin them, the waste-not-want-not chef casually tossed them into a cauliflower curry, extolling the virtues of said skins for adding texture to the spicy dish.

Some of Lawson's fans on social media thought the move was “bonkers”: