Greenside or Blouberg, where in SA was the Don Pedro invented?

THE QUESTION

What are the origins of a Dom or is it a Don Pedro? — Daisy, Uvongo

HILLS SAYS:

The references to this South African original vary between calling it a Don and a Dom Pedro.

Don is the Spanish word for mister whereas Dom is a reference to a rank or title. Pedro is a common Spanish boys’ name, Peter.

Whether it is a Don or a Dom, the cocktail, as some call it, is traditionally an adult liquid dessert made by blending vanilla ice cream and a tot of whisky together; some also add cream to the mix.

Served in a tall glass with a straw, it’s sweet, and even sweeter but no less boozy, when made with liqueurs like Amarula, Kahlua, Amaretto, Frangelico and Malibu for different flavours.

The origins of this drink are a little blurry, but it’s agreed that it dates back to the 1970s — and yes I’m old enough to remember it being the new big thing and celebrating the end of matric exams with the concoction.