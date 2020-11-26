Food

What's cooking this week: Now's the time to bake your Christmas cake

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
26 November 2020 - 07:30
Are you a fan of tradition or innovation when it comes to Christmas cakes?
Are you a fan of tradition or innovation when it comes to Christmas cakes?
Image: 123RF/Anna Pustynnikova

Dust off those cake pans because there’s just under a month to go until Christmas.

If you’re a traditionalist, who believes that the best festive fruitcakes are homemade and doused periodically with brandy, now’s the time to bake one.

I adore Christmas cake and, more than the eating of it, it’s the ritual of making it that gets me going. The beauty of a fruitcake is once you have a recipe, you can easily make it your own.

Chef Mynhardt Joubert, who bakes 120 of his famous Free State Fruitcakes each year as part of an annual charity drive, agrees: “A beautifully wrapped fruitcake makes for the best gift ever — the homemade touches make people feel special.”

Joubert, who shared his special fruitcake recipe and baking tips with the Sunday Times, suggests adding your favourite nuts or some green fig preserve to the mix.

How to make a five-star festive fruitcake

Chef Mynhardt Joubert bakes a mountain of fruitcakes each year to benefit charity. He shares the recipe for his famous Free State Fruitcake, plus the ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

However, he cautions, “go slow with the spices, as they can easily overpower the other ingredients. Stick to warm, welcoming cinnamon.”

Yvonne Short, chef and Christmas cake baker par excellence, is also planning to shake things up this year. “Brandy is passé,” she says, “rum is the next big thing.”

In addition to swapping brandy for rum, Short will be adding dark chocolate — the quality stuff — zesty orange rind, lots of ginger and pineapple to her fruitcake for a tropical take on tradition. Interesting.

I'm hoping Nigella Lawson bakes a Christmas cake as part of her new show, Cook, Eat, Repeat. The celeb chef has been whipping the internet into a frenzy with her use of unusual ingredients (like banana skins and liquorice), so I'd be fascinated to see what additions she'd make to a classic fruitcake.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week:

Fans in a frenzy as Nigella goes bananas over buttered toast

The celeb chef has divided social media with the use of unconventional techniques and ingredients in her latest series, 'Cook, Eat, Repeat'.
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

Winelands winners: six gorgeous spots to enjoy a gourmet lunch outdoors

Al fresco dining is ideal for socially-distanced socialising this summer. Richard Holmes rounds up some great options to do just that at wine estates ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'MasterChef' Oz's Simon Toohey on the best things for newbie vegans to cook

Stumped on how to create a plant-based lifestyle that's tasty and sustainable? Try this sage advice
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Meghan details 'losing' second child while holding Archie Lifestyle
  3. Huawei’s Black Friday deals continue with special offers on smartphones Lifestyle
  4. Meet Phathutshedzo Makwarela, SA's storyteller in chief Lifestyle
  5. Where and how much? Ster-Kinekor are bringing back the drive-in cinema Lifestyle

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout