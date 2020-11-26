What's cooking this week: Now's the time to bake your Christmas cake

Dust off those cake pans because there’s just under a month to go until Christmas.

If you’re a traditionalist, who believes that the best festive fruitcakes are homemade and doused periodically with brandy, now’s the time to bake one.

I adore Christmas cake and, more than the eating of it, it’s the ritual of making it that gets me going. The beauty of a fruitcake is once you have a recipe, you can easily make it your own.

Chef Mynhardt Joubert, who bakes 120 of his famous Free State Fruitcakes each year as part of an annual charity drive, agrees: “A beautifully wrapped fruitcake makes for the best gift ever — the homemade touches make people feel special.”

Joubert, who shared his special fruitcake recipe and baking tips with the Sunday Times, suggests adding your favourite nuts or some green fig preserve to the mix.