RECIPE | Spiced potato salad with yoghurt dressing and fried onion
The Indian spices in this salad add earthy flavours, while the yoghurty dressing contributes just the right amount of tang
29 November 2020 - 00:00
Serves: 8 as a side dish
Prep time: 30 minutes..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.