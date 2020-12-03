Is it South Korean or Chinese? Social media in a pickle over origin of kimchi

Kimchi, a fermented cabbage dish that we in SA would understand as a relish, is an essential part of Korean cuisine. So it’s no surprise that it was in Seoul, South Korea, on a food tour with award-winning local chef Luke Dale Roberts, where I first tasted it.

My approach was tentative, the smell indicated it would be overpoweringly pungent, and the redness of the dish was an indication there was a fireball of chilli facing my taste buds. It was all that and more, and I’ve come to crave it back home.

Kimchi has been at the heart of a spicy debate that erupted on Asian social media recently.

According to Reuters, it all started when Beijing won a certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for pao cai, pickles that could be considered China’s answer to kimchi.

The trouble came in when the Chinese state-run Global Times reported this certification as being “an international standard for the kimchi industry led by China”.