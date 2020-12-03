Road trip snack hacks: what to — and not to — pack as padkos

Whether padkos is an essential part of your holiday tradition, or you’d like to steer clear of crowded restaurants at petrol stations this Covid-tinged December, here are some ideas of what foods to pack as you hit the road.

WHAT TO AND NOT TO PACK

Think wholesomeness when planning your menu: you want foods that’ll keep everyone feeling full and happy.

Proteins are a good choice in this regard: biltong, droëwors, roasted chicken portions, sausages, meat balls or falafel, and pieces of cheese. (Remember to pack serviettes or a roll of paper towel and wet wipes for the resulting greasy fingers.)

Aim for a variety of tastes and textures (soft and crunchy) to keep everyone’s interests piqued. Fresh veggies and hummus are a good example and, as an added bonus, crunching carrot sticks is also said to help ease tension.

Make everyone their own travel-friendly version of this snack by spooning some dip into the bottom of jars with a screw-top lids before topping with a selection of crudités.