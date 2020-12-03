This Joburg cooking class proves nutritious is delicious

When life becomes overwhelming, as many people feel it has during the pandemic, the first thing we tend to drop the ball on is healthy eating habits.

The irony of this is that both poor nutrition and obesity can increase your chances of becoming severely ill if you catch Covid-19.

Executive chef Dereck Nair, who hosts cooking classes at the Discovery Vitality HealthyFood Studio in Joburg, says that one of his main motivations is keeping people out of hospitals by inspiring them to embrace healthy foods and get into the kitchen.

Cooking yourself and cooking with all the colours of the rainbow are two points he really tries to drive home to his students.

I joined Nair for one of his first Delicious Done Right cooking classes post hard lockdown. Just seeing the beautiful produce we’d be using — rainbow carrots, baby turnips, lush bok choy, vibrant varieties of tomato, fresh parsley and light pink salmon fillets — was enough to inspire me to relook at my own eating habits.