What's cooking this week: SA sips rated among the World's 30 Best Wines

South Africans are lucky to have access to a range of quality, locally produced wines at competitive prices. This is especially true when you consider that our wines are no slouches when it comes to winning awards.

In fact, a pair of sips from well-known Western Cape estates were recently named among the 30 Best Wines in the World at the International Wine Challenge (IWC).

Now in its 38th year, the IWC is touted as the globe’s “most influential and rigorously judged wine competition”. It sees vintages from 52 wine-producing countries compete for accolades, which are awarded following intensive blind tasting by experts in all areas of the industry.