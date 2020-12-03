Food

What's cooking this week: SA sips rated among the World's 30 Best Wines

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
03 December 2020 - 09:00
Two of SA's white wines have been lauded by the International Wine Challenge as being among the world's best.
Image: 123RF/rostislavsedlacek

South Africans are lucky to have access to a range of quality, locally produced wines at competitive prices. This is especially true when you consider that our wines are no slouches when it comes to winning awards.

In fact, a pair of sips from well-known Western Cape estates were recently named among the 30 Best Wines in the World at the International Wine Challenge (IWC).

Now in its 38th year, the IWC is touted as the globe’s “most influential and rigorously judged wine competition”. It sees vintages from 52 wine-producing countries compete for accolades, which are awarded following intensive blind tasting by experts in all areas of the industry.

Winners from 14 countries, which were named the top wines in various categories, are represented on this year’s World’s 30 Best list.

Portugal and Australia tied for the honour of being the countries with the most wines on the list with four award-winners a piece.

SA claimed two spots: Boschendal’s Elgin Chardonnay 2018 took the South African White Trophy, and Groot Constantia’s sauvignon blanc 2019 beat out global competition to win the International sauvignon blanc Trophy.

Groot Constantia’s Sauvignon Blanc 2019.
Image: Supplied
Boschendal’s Elgin Chardonnay 2018.
Boschendal’s Elgin Chardonnay 2018.
Image: Supplied

This is the first time in a decade the latter hasn't been scooped up by an estate in either New Zealand or the Loire region of France.

Visit internationalwinechallenge.com to see the full list of the 30 Best Wines in the World.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week:

