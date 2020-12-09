Five delicious ways to dress up your homemade pancakes these holidays

NOW DRESS THEM UP

FEED A CROWD MEXICAN FIESTA STYLE

Make a double batch of pancakes and some savoury mince.

Place a plate piled with pancakes on the table, along with bowls of the meaty filling, grated cheddar cheese, guacamole or an avo, tomato and red onion salsa, and let everyone make their own Mexican-style wrap (pictured above).

EASY TO IMPRESS PARTY SNACK

Spread each pancake with a layer of cream cheese.

Season and sprinkle over finely chopped spring onions. Add a slice of smoked salmon or smoked salmon trout, a squeeze of lemon juice and a grinding of black pepper.

Roll up and slice into halves or quarters, secure with a toothpick and serve as a cocktail snack or even a starter.