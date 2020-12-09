Recipes
Five delicious ways to dress up your homemade pancakes these holidays
Make a big batch of budget-friendly crepes, stash them in your freezer and you'll be set to whip up tasty sweet and savoury dishes this festive season
FIRST MAKE YOUR PANCAKES
FLIP'PIN GOOD CREPE RECIPE
Made from a budget-friendly batter of flour, eggs and milk, the recipe for these thin, French-style pancakes can easily be doubled.
These crepes also freeze very well. Wrap a pile in plastic wrap or seal them in a plastic bag and keep them on hand for quick meals and desserts.
Makes: 12
Ingredients:
120g (1 cup) wheat flour
A pinch of salt
3 eggs
250ml (1 cup) milk
15ml (1 tbsp) melted butter or sunflower oil
Oil, for frying
Method:
- Sift the flour and salt together in a mixing bowl.
- Beat the eggs and milk together.
- Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and whisk until you have a smooth batter.
- Cover and refrigerate for an hour; this allows the gluten, the protein in the flour, to develop.
- Just before cooking the pancakes, add the melted butter or oil to the batter and whisk again.
- Preheat a non-stick frying pan or flat pancake pan.
- Pour about 60ml (4 tbsp) oil into a jug and just before cooking each pancake pour a little oil into pan, swirl it around and pour off the excess.
- Add 1-2 tablespoons of pancake batter to the pan, swirling the pan to cover the base. Once browned and set, flip the pancake and brown on the other side.
- Place on a plate with a piece of greaseproof paper between each pancake. I wrap a large tea towel underneath the plate, covering the pancakes to keeping them warm as I go.
NOW DRESS THEM UP
FEED A CROWD MEXICAN FIESTA STYLE
Make a double batch of pancakes and some savoury mince.
Place a plate piled with pancakes on the table, along with bowls of the meaty filling, grated cheddar cheese, guacamole or an avo, tomato and red onion salsa, and let everyone make their own Mexican-style wrap (pictured above).
EASY TO IMPRESS PARTY SNACK
Spread each pancake with a layer of cream cheese.
Season and sprinkle over finely chopped spring onions. Add a slice of smoked salmon or smoked salmon trout, a squeeze of lemon juice and a grinding of black pepper.
Roll up and slice into halves or quarters, secure with a toothpick and serve as a cocktail snack or even a starter.
FESTIVE MINCE PIE CIGARS
Add some freshly grated apple to readymade fruit mincemeat with a splash of brandy for the adults.
Spoon a dollop of the mincemeat onto each pancake. Add some chopped glace fruit, if desired, and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Roll up each pancake, folding in the sides to make a thick cigar-shape, and place in a baking dish.
Cover and warm through just before serving (1 or 2 cigars per person) with a spoonful of cream or vanilla ice cream.
BRUNCH MUNCH
Spread cooled pancakes with thick Greek-style yoghurt, add some chopped or sliced seasonal fruit, a light sprinkling of chopped nuts (not peanuts), toasted seeds and a sprinkling of ground cinnamon and/or ginger.
BLOW OUT SWEET TREAT
Make a pile of pancakes and serve warm with caramelised condensed milk or Nutella, banana slices sprinkled lightly with lemon juice, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, toasted chopped nuts or a chopped chocolate bar of your choice. Allow everyone to assemble their own chocolatey dessert wrap.