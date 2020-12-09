RECIPE | French-style stuffed roast chicken with gravy

Serves: 6

Stuffing:

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

30ml (2 tbsp) butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

100g spinach, finely chopped

125g feta cheese, crumbled

1 thick slice white bread, crusts removed, grated

30ml (2 tbsp) chopped pecan nuts

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground nutmeg

Other ingredients:

1 large chicken

Olive oil, for brushing

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

250ml (1 cup) chicken stock

For the gravy:

15ml (1 tbsp) cake flour

Chicken stock, white wine or water

Method:

1. To make the stuffing, heat the oil and butter and fry the onion and spring onions till soft and golden. Add the garlic and spinach and fry till soft. Stir in the cheese, breadcrumbs, nuts and nutmeg. Allow to cool completely.

2. Working from the neck, gently loosen the skin over the chicken breast, taking care not to tear the skin.

3. Place the cooled stuffing in the cavity under the loosened skin. Secure with a toothpick.