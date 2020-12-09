RECIPE | French-style stuffed roast chicken with gravy
Fluff up the classic bird with a dash of Gallic flair — a savoury spinach and feta stuffing under the skin
Serves: 6
Stuffing:
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
30ml (2 tbsp) butter
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 spring onions, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
100g spinach, finely chopped
125g feta cheese, crumbled
1 thick slice white bread, crusts removed, grated
30ml (2 tbsp) chopped pecan nuts
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground nutmeg
Other ingredients:
1 large chicken
Olive oil, for brushing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
250ml (1 cup) chicken stock
For the gravy:
15ml (1 tbsp) cake flour
Chicken stock, white wine or water
Method:
1. To make the stuffing, heat the oil and butter and fry the onion and spring onions till soft and golden. Add the garlic and spinach and fry till soft. Stir in the cheese, breadcrumbs, nuts and nutmeg. Allow to cool completely.
2. Working from the neck, gently loosen the skin over the chicken breast, taking care not to tear the skin.
3. Place the cooled stuffing in the cavity under the loosened skin. Secure with a toothpick.
4. Place the chicken in a roasting pan, brush with oil and season. Pour stock about the bird.
5. Roast at 170°C for 60—80 minutes. Baste the chicken every 15 minutes with pan juices. Don’t turn the bird as this will damage the breast. If the skin browns too quickly, cover loosely with foil.
6. After removing from oven, cover the bird with foil and rest for 15 minutes before carving.
7. Meanwhile make the gravy. Thicken the pan juices on the stove top with the flour mixed to a paste with a little water. Stirring constantly, add more liquid — white wine, chicken stock or water — then reduce till thickened.