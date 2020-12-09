Food

RECIPE | French-style stuffed roast chicken with gravy

Fluff up the classic bird with a dash of Gallic flair — a savoury spinach and feta stuffing under the skin

Hilary Biller Columnist
09 December 2020 - 09:39
French-style stuffed roast chicken with gravy.
French-style stuffed roast chicken with gravy.
Image: Sunday Times Food archives

Serves: 6

Stuffing:

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

30ml (2 tbsp) butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

100g spinach, finely chopped

125g feta cheese, crumbled

1 thick slice white bread, crusts removed, grated

30ml (2 tbsp) chopped pecan nuts

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground nutmeg

Other ingredients:

1 large  chicken

Olive oil, for brushing

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

250ml (1 cup) chicken stock

For the gravy:

15ml (1 tbsp) cake flour

Chicken stock, white wine or water

Method:

1. To make the stuffing, heat the oil and butter and fry the onion and spring onions till soft and golden. Add the garlic and spinach and fry till soft. Stir in the cheese, breadcrumbs, nuts and nutmeg. Allow to cool completely.

2. Working from the neck, gently loosen the skin over the chicken breast, taking care not to tear the skin.

3. Place the cooled stuffing in the cavity under the loosened skin. Secure with a toothpick.

Step 3.
Step 3.
Image: Sunday Times Food archives
Step 2.
Step 2.
Image: Sunday Times Food archives

4. Place the chicken in a roasting pan, brush with oil and season. Pour stock about the bird.

5. Roast at 170°C for 60—80 minutes. Baste the chicken every 15 minutes with pan juices. Don’t turn the bird as this will damage the breast. If the skin browns too quickly, cover loosely with foil.

6. After removing from oven, cover the bird with foil and rest for 15 minutes before carving.

7. Meanwhile make the gravy. Thicken the pan juices on the stove top with the flour mixed to a paste with a little water. Stirring constantly, add more liquid — white wine, chicken stock or water — then reduce till thickened.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | Roasted coconut chicken

Roast chicken gets the spice treatment. The bird is bathed in a silky Indonesian coconut sauce, which thickens and caramelises in the oven, forming ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE: Summer herb-roasted chicken cooked over the coals

For Sunday lunch SA-style, try this tasty roast from the 'Weber Classics' braai cookbook
Lifestyle
3 years ago

RECIPE: Sticky ClemenGold-glazed chicken with roast pumpkin

Brining the chicken beforehand ensures this roast remains deliciously moist
Lifestyle
3 years ago

Most read

  1. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Buy the best: We ranked Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. Zahara: I’m not here to make hits Lifestyle
  4. What happens once you get a Covid-19 vaccine? Here's what you need to know Lifestyle
  5. Working in the nude - one of the perks of the Covid-19 lockdown? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...