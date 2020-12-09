Food

RECIPE | Mexican tres leches cake

With the sweetness of condensed milk, creaminess of evaporated milk and richness of cream, it's no wonder the name of this moist cake literally means 'three milks'

09 December 2020 - 09:39 By Lucy Markewicz
Mexican tres leches cake is a dairy delight.
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

5 extra-large eggs, separated

200g (1 cup) sugar

85ml (⅓ cup) milk

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

120g (1 cup) cake flour

7.5ml (1½ tsp) baking powder

1 x 385g can condensed milk

1 x 400g can evaporated milk

500ml (2 cups) fresh cream

10 maraschino cherries

Method:

  1. Beat the egg yolks with the sugar until light and doubled in volume.
  2. Stir in the milk, vanilla, flour and baking powder.
  3. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, then beat in the remaining sugar.
  4. Fold the egg white mixture into the yolk mixture.
  5. Pour into a square or rectangular baking pan and bake in a preheated oven at 175ºC for 45-50 minutes. Allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing.
  6. Place on a deep serving plate and prick all over with a fork. Mix together the condensed milk, evaporated milk and half the cream and slowly pour over the cake so it soaks in.
  7. Whip the remaining cream and spread over the cake. Garnish with cherries, slice and serve.

