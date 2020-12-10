KFC is going 50/50 to celebrate 50 years in SA

Mzansi, it’s time to get festive because KFC has a big reason to celebrate. Next year KFC is celebrating 50 years of sharing their Original Recipe, southern hospitality and those feel good moments with its customers. Since 1971, the popular chicken brand has served up millions of meals to millions of fans around the country. Loved not only for their high-quality standards, but for also offering its customers delicious tasting meals at great prices – making it affordable for all South Africans to enjoy the goodness of KFC.

KFC is so amped to celebrate their milestone that celebrations have kicked off this December. And as a crazy year deserves a crazy celebration, they’re going big by going halvies with you - because sharing the goodness is what they do best. To help make sure December is still a festive season of sharing when their fans need it most, KFC is offering customers 50% off selected products every day until December 20 2020.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary year, for the first time ever KFC also went 50/50 with talented local illustrator Russell Abrahams (aka Yay Abe) to design a unique collection of limited-edition Birthday Buckets. Inspired by KFC’s heritage and the culture of Mzansi, Yay Abe added his bold, bright and playful illustration style to the iconic KFC buckets - which always brings people together - to create a range of collectable buckets that will hopefully bring a little more colour and a lot more flare to festive tables this December.