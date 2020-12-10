'Ultimate Braai Master' judge Benny Masekwameng's tasty braai tips

This Christmas my family and I have decided not to travel anywhere, so we’ll be home for the holidays.

For Christmas I’ll be making big joints of meat prepared on the coals, like pork belly and beef brisket, rather than individual portions. These cuts take time, so I’m going to cook them long and slow over a low heat for ultimate succulence and tenderness.

I’m happy with a traditional malva pudding for dessert but I’ll be giving it a twist by adding blueberries and serving it with an Amarula custard – simply add a shot or two of the liqueur to ready-made custard after you’ve served the kids. I’ll also be serving the kids' favourite, ice cream.

My favourite meat cuts are almost everything cooked on the braai but pork is a big favourite, along with short rib, rib-eye steak and not forgetting boerewors.

Beyond salt and pepper, my secret to seasoning meat on the braai is to add the heat and unique flavour of Cajun spice and, for the ultimate smokiness, smoked paprika.

Over the festive season buying braai meat in bulk will save you money and time. Apart from the prime cuts like rump and rib-eye, consider some of the cheaper forequarter cuts like chuck and short rib, which can be marinated beforehand to tenderise the meat. Before placing over the coals, wipe off any residual marinade, which can burn easily. Remember, if you’ll be serving the meat with the remaining marinade as a sauce, it is essential to bring it to boil in a pot on the stove for at least five minutes beforehand.

Instead of steaks and chops, think of lighter options like skewered boerewors, seafood, chicken or vegetables that cook quickly on the braai. If you are using wooden skewers, a tip is to soak them in water for 15 minutes beforehand which stops them burning.

My three favourite braai accompaniments are potato salad, coleslaw and my homemade chakalaka (click here for the recipe).