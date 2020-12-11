Yes, the glass used really does make a difference to the taste of your bubbly

I spent a pleasantly surprising afternoon with G.H. Mumm when they invited me to a tasting of their Grand Cordon and Grand Cordon Rose champagnes recently.

In my mind, I thought of the ordinary “one kind of glass and many different wines to compare and enjoy” kind of experience.

I soon knew I was in for a tasting with a difference when I sat down at the beautifully decorated table to discover my place setting included five tiny vials filled with different aromas.

The Covid-conscious event was hosted by Marie Silvestre, the company's brand ambassador, as well as Laurent Fresnet and Gabriel Lepousez, who joined us digitally.