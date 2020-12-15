A celeb chef-worthy Christmas: Zola Nene and Dorah Sitole's festive recipes

Which dishes from this book would you recommend for the festive table?

The crisp roast duck and Phumi’s creamy Brussels sprouts.

My family prefers duck to turkey, I also do, even though it means cooking four ducks to feed the tribe.

Duck is a lean meat, comparable in fat and kilojoules to skinless chicken or turkey breast. It is also the source of delectable duck fat, a healthier and more flavourful substitute for oil in recipes such as roast potatoes. As it’s low in saturated fat, it’s the perfect choice for the health-conscious.

The Brussels sprouts are really about staying with some traditional Christmas side dishes.

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with this underrated vegetable, but on one of my visits to New York, my daughter Phumi bought a whole bunch of them and made the most delicious side dish. Since then I’ve been hooked and these pretty little cabbages are now a regular on my plate.