Oh go on, indulge! Our food ed's fave store-bought festive treats

At this time of the year, ready-made mince pies are ten a penny in the supermarkets (click here to see how they fared in our recent taste test). In one popular retailer, they sit alongside hot cross buns on the shelves so you can celebrate two Christian holidays in one go!

My favourite version of this traditional treat is a homemade mince pie with a spiced fruit mince filling laced with brandy and encased in melt-in-the-mouth pastry.

It must be served warm and ideally be accompanied with a lump of mature cheddar cheese - yes the two flavours balance themselves perfectly - and a shot of port. This way I know that Christmas has arrived.

If you don’t have the time to bake your own, here are some of the ready-made mince pies or variations of the theme, that have taken my fancy this festive season: