Two fantastic menus for a budget-friendly Christmas feast

The same can be said of the dessert —it's got all the tantalising flavours of a berry cheesecake, but uses half as much cream cheese.

Elevate everyday fare

The centrepiece of a festive feast tends to be a giant turkey or a pricey cut of roasted meat, but everyday proteins can be worthy of being the star of your celebration.

We've "dressed up" an affordable roast chicken by stuffing it French-style (just under the skin of the breast) with a mix of spinach and feta. This keeps the bird deliciously succulent and tender.

The humble sausage, meanwhile has been give the gourmet treatment by being roasted with sparkling wine and grapes. Buy the best quality sausages you can afford — be they lamb, beef or pork — or use plant-based ones to turn this into a vegetarian main.

Hero seasonal produce

Fruits and vegetables tend to be cheaper when they're in season, so make the most of them, as we've done by including grapes in the main course and berries in the dessert.

Let food double as table decor

Featuring all the colours of Christmas, our festive Caprese salad "wreath" looks almost too good to eat. This first course is so pretty it could double as the centrepiece of your festive table, which will save you shelling out for fresh flowers.