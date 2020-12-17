What's cooking this week: Six of our most memorable recipes in 2020

As the Sunday Times Food newsletter goes on a short festive break (we’ll return in January), I look back over the recipes we’ve published this year.

There are many highlights, including the Mother’s Day feature when we asked foodies to create trendy bread art to honour the women who brought them into the world. Pastry chef Jenna Short’s beetroot focaccia embellished with gorgeous tulips created out of onion and celery sticks took the prize.

One cake that took my fancy is this quirky three-ingredient Oreo chocolate cake. So quick and easy, it would be brilliant to bake with your children if they are bored on a rainy summer day.

Cape Town chef Sophia Lindop shared the recipe for an aubergine and chickpea stew from her wonderful new Lebanese cookbook, Going Home. This vegetarian dish, which is good hot or cold, would be great to make for unexpected guests. You could replace the brinjals with mushrooms or baby marrows, if you like, but be sure to serve it with bread to mop up all those delicious juices.

Another crowd-pleaser for Covid-conscious entertaining is this spicy chicken flattie cooked over the coals. Made with a homemade peri peri sauce, it’s sure to beat any takeout version. Serve it with a fresh take on that firm braai favourite, the potato salad.

To keep the mood chilled, make a batch of ginger beer to keep in the fridge. Chef Nti’s version features lemongrass and pineapple for a tropical take — serve it in long glasses with a tot of vodka for the adults.

Cheers, and happy holidays!