Beaver butts — the weird reason SA Googled 'vanilla flavouring' this year

According to Google's Year in Search report, one of the top trending questions asked by SA in 2020 was “Where does vanilla flavouring come from?” Spoiler alert: the answer will probably ruin cupcakes for you.

The question seems to have been sparked by a TikTok video that went viral last month in which viewers were challenged to record themselves before and after Googling “where does vanilla flavouring come from?”

We decided to do a quick search of our own and were shocked by the explanation offered by an article on National Geographic. It stated that vanilla flavouring could come from a substance called castoreum — a chemical compound derived from the anal excretions of beavers.