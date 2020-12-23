Four bottles of whisky that deserve to be under the tree this Christmas

There are stories we all know, yet few love. They lurk around corners, waiting to lock eyes and lure you in … before hammering home a plot line with an all-too-common conclusion: buy me.

These tales are not found in books or heard in conversation — Instead they sit on every shelf of every aisle in every shop at all the malls. They are broadcast from posters, packaging, displays, dump bins, shelf talkers, end caps and endless eye-assaulting apparatus that the Dark Lords of Marketing use to spread their wreckful words. Come Christmas — with its claustrophobic cacophony of tinselly tropes and vapid virtue — and you’re longing for lockdown.

Apologies, that was a bit of a “Bah, humbug!” — not the best start to a festive missive. I should be making friendly suggestions to help you — an undoubtedly noble heart — find a special whisky for that certain someone. Noted. And from here we’ll proceed with a joyful heart but maintain a mindful brain. Because, yeah, we all know the origin story, but Christmas circa now is mostly about getting. So let’s get it right, and get a dram that deserves to be under the tree.