From banana bread to homemade beer: What's been cooking under lockdown

While the sale of alcohol and hot cooked foods was banned under the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mzansi's culinary and distillery skills rocketed.

During levels 4 and 5, the government took a strict line with restaurants, and alcohol outlets, banning them from operating.

The sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, more than two months after the ban was implemented in March.

But a second ban was imposed in July, with President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting it was to help reduce trauma-related injuries in hospitals as the country battled to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Restaurants were also allowed to operate in June but with strict conditions of no sit-downs.