WATCH | Nando's says ‘tsek 2020’ with one of the most popular memes of the year

Fast-food chain Nando’s has done it again, leaving SA in stitches with its latest advert summing up 2020.

The restaurant recently released two adverts titled We’ve had a real k*k time and This is hell, which honour one of the many popular memes that came out of this year, Karen.

The name “Karen” had a bad rap this year as it was associated with rude, entitled, middle-aged white women. It has also been used to describe racist women and those who refuse to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In one of the videos, “Karens” can be seen sporting the signature short haircut.

Watch the videos below.