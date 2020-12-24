WATCH | Nando's says ‘tsek 2020’ with one of the most popular memes of the year
Fast-food chain Nando’s has done it again, leaving SA in stitches with its latest advert summing up 2020.
The restaurant recently released two adverts titled We’ve had a real k*k time and This is hell, which honour one of the many popular memes that came out of this year, Karen.
The name “Karen” had a bad rap this year as it was associated with rude, entitled, middle-aged white women. It has also been used to describe racist women and those who refuse to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In one of the videos, “Karens” can be seen sporting the signature short haircut.
Watch the videos below.
@NandosSA strikes again.😂Karen's by candlelight— Sandi8 (@Sandiside) December 23, 2020
Karens says ‘Tsek to 2020” pic.twitter.com/BZbHiTyNYn
This is not the first time that Nando’s has managed to leave SA dying of laugher with shady jokes and endless jabs.
This year it proved that it was synonymous with punchy, catchy and witty commentary, and no-one was safe — even finance minister Tito Mboweni caught some smoke.