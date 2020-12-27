Drinks

How to make a margarita — classic or with a twist

Here's the Mexican original and two variations to kick off a New Year celebration in your own backyard

Legends abound over the origin of the famous tequila-based cocktail. One theory is that Mexican bartender Don Carlos Orozco stumbled on the mix while experimenting in 1941. When Margarita Henkel, the daughter of the German ambassador at the time, came into the bar, Orozco offered her the cocktail and then named it after her as the first person to have tasted it.



Orozco mixed equal parts of tequila, orange liqueur and lime and served it over ice in a salt-rimmed glass - and eight decades later the margarita hasn't lost its sparkle...