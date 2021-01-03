Five ways to make magic with luscious mangoes

This sweet, delectable fruit is in season right now. Make the most of this moment with these fab ideas from starters to mains to desserts

1) STICKY CAJUN CHICKEN AND MANGO SKEWERS



Toss raw chicken wings in Cajun spice with honey and mango juice. Grill on the braai or under an oven grill until crispy and slightly blackened. Serve on skewers with mango slices and lime wedges...