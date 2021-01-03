Five ways to make magic with luscious mangoes
This sweet, delectable fruit is in season right now. Make the most of this moment with these fab ideas from starters to mains to desserts
03 January 2021 - 00:00
1) STICKY CAJUN CHICKEN AND MANGO SKEWERS
Toss raw chicken wings in Cajun spice with honey and mango juice. Grill on the braai or under an oven grill until crispy and slightly blackened. Serve on skewers with mango slices and lime wedges...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.