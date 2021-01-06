Six fab ice lolly recipes - including some with a boozy kick for adults

Granadilla lollies from the vendors on Clifton beach may make you jolly when you're on holiday, but when you're on a staycation there's nothing better than a homemade popsicle.

Summer fruits like berries, plums, mangoes and watermelon are in season right now, so make the most of them by making them the hero of your frozen treats.

Kids will love our two-ingredient mango lollies, as well as our yoghurt and berry lollies — these can easily be made in espresso cups if you don't have popsicle moulds. If you want to get that creamy effect, but keep things dairy-free, try our berry and macadamia nut lollies.

Grown-ups and children alike will adore celeb chef Zola Nene's gourmet lollies, with a crunch featuring layers of fresh stone fruit purée, yoghurt and crushed ginger biscuits.

For adults who'd like to give their popsicles a boozy kick, there's an easy recipe for watermelon margarita popsicles, as well as for a refreshing sparkling wine and raspberry cocktail that swaps ice for ice lollies.