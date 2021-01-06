Food

Six fab ice lolly recipes - including some with a boozy kick for adults

06 January 2021 - 07:30 By Toni Jaye Singer
Ice lollies are a brilliant way to make the most of seasonal summer fruits.
Ice lollies are a brilliant way to make the most of seasonal summer fruits.
Image: 123RF/Alexei Logvinovich

Granadilla lollies from the vendors on Clifton beach may make you jolly when you're on holiday, but when you're on a staycation there's nothing better than a homemade popsicle.

Summer fruits like berries, plums, mangoes and watermelon are in season right now, so make the most of them by making them the hero of your frozen treats.

Kids will love our two-ingredient mango lollies, as well as our yoghurt and berry lollies — these can easily be made in espresso cups if you don't have popsicle moulds. If you want to get that creamy effect, but keep things dairy-free, try our berry and macadamia nut lollies.

Grown-ups and children alike will adore celeb chef Zola Nene's gourmet lollies, with a crunch featuring layers of fresh stone fruit purée, yoghurt and crushed ginger biscuits.

For adults who'd like to give their popsicles a boozy kick, there's an easy recipe for watermelon margarita popsicles, as well as for a refreshing sparkling wine and raspberry cocktail that swaps ice for ice lollies.

GET THE RECIPES:

RECIPE | Berry and macadamia nut lollies

This recipe is for creamy fruit lollies that happen to be healthy too
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Zola Nene's fruity yoghurt popsicles

A layer of crushed ginger biscuits gives these gourmet ice lollies a delicious crunch
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

RECIPE | Mango lollies

You can't go wrong with this fruity iced treat made with just two ingredients
Lifestyle
3 years ago

RECIPE | Yoghurt and berry ice lollies

Using an espresso mug as a mould, give your dessert a clever twist with this easy homemade ice cream on a stick
Lifestyle
4 years ago

RECIPE | Watermelon margarita popsicles

Your favourite childhood treat just got a distinctly grown up twist! We've frozen a fruity margarita mix to make boozy ice lollies
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Sparkling rosewater & raspberry cocktails

Part ice lolly, part cocktail, this bubbly beverage is best enjoyed poolside Makes: 4Ingredients:130g (2/3 cup) sugar80ml (1/3 cup) water30ml (2 ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Move over Clifton, the really rich anchor over at V&A Waterfront Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 3 to 9 2021 Lifestyle
  3. Your best holidays for 2021 — according to your star sign Travel
  4. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Renowned chef and food writer Dorah Sitole has died of 'Covid complications' Food

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned