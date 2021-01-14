Brewing beer at home is easy — and no, you don't need pineapples

The prospect of homemade pineapple beer was a great idea when the sale of alcohol was first banned as part of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

We rolled with the tropical fruits again for take two of the booze ban in July, but with the recent extension of the third ban, which initially kicked off in December, it’s time to find another solution.

With this in mind, I met with a purveyor of home beer and wine making kits and the good news is that brewing your own alcohol at home is easy, it just takes time.

JUST FOUR INGREDIENTS

Dave Wood never thought his passion for making his own beer would one day become his vocation. That was until the accountant, who was facing retirement, had the opportunity to buy a small business that specialises in home brewing.

“It’s a 68-year-old business,” says Wood of the small shop, National Food Products, in Emmarentia, Johannesburg. The growing interest in home brewing — and the ban on the sale of alcohol — means the business has “grown dramatically” in recent times.

“Home beer brewing is easy,” he says, “it takes just four ingredients: malt, hops, water and yeast.” He adds that there’s a plethora of information for doing so out there, as well as beer-making kits like the ones you can buy in his shop.