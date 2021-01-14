Carnivore vs vegetarian: two takes on the plant-based fare at Lexi's Healthy Eatery

Lexi Monzeglio is a clever woman who quickly cottoned onto the idea of catering for the world’s fastest growing lifestyle choices: vegetarian and veganism.

She oozes good health and vitality but, she admits, it wasn’t always that way.

She couldn’t cook when she left home and lived off takeaways and spag bol, but when she embraced a vegan lifestyle things changed and she was encouraged to leave the corporate world and start something fresh.

The something was Lexi’s Healthy Eatery, the mostly vegan, whole food restaurant she co-owns. There are now four branches of Lexi’s dotted around Gauteng and one in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Here’s what two of our writers thought about the fare at the recently opened Rosebank branch:

THE CARNIVORE: HILARY BILLER

Lexi’s Rosebank is a bright and cheery eatery with tables spilling out onto a courtyard in The Zone shopping centre. Situated in a busy hub, it’s a green pasture surrounded by more meaty eateries where one can happily graze on mostly plant-based fare while watching the world go by.

They offer everything from breakfasts and grain bowls to wraps and burgers (meatless) and even a menu for kiddies.

The promise is that all the food is plant-based, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free unless otherwise stated. There are a few fish and free-range beef options.