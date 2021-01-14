Dorah Sitole opened the door for us, say celeb chefs Zola Nene and The Lazy Makoti

ZOLA NENE

Celebrity chef and cookbook author

Mam’ D was a definite source of inspiration for me. She was a pioneer on the African food scene: her food writing, cookbooks, TV shows, recipes and awards are just a small measure of the powerhouse that she was.

Her body of work transcended generations and geographic borders, she was loved the world over for her championing of African cuisine.

I always loved and cherished my conversations with Mam’ D. She would always mention how proud she is of us — the “new generation” black female chefs — and say how excited she was to see what we are doing on the food scene. That was probably my favourite thing about her, the fact that she always showed so much support and had constant words of encouragement.

One of the last conversations I had with Mam’ D was when I hosted the recent launch of her latest cookbook, 40 Years of Iconic Food. I told her that I was honoured to be able to give her flowers while she can still smell them. When the news of her passing came, that moment rang through my head so loudly. I’m so blessed to have been able to express to her how much I loved her and to tell her what an inspiration she has been.