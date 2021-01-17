Food

2021's must-use ingredient and other food trends to look out for this year

From alcohol-free sips to 'no kill' meat made from stem cells, here's what we predict will be trending

Hilary Biller Columnist
17 January 2021 - 00:02

1. CHIPS ARE DOWN

Potato crisps aside, the choice has grown to include those made with vegetables, soy, lentils and even pea powder...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to brew a boozy apple cider that'll be ready to drink in a day or so Food
  2. Brewing beer at home is easy — and no, you don't need pineapples Food
  3. Loxion Kulca's Wandi Nzimande ‘changed the shape of fashion in SA' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  5. Cape Town hailed as one of the world's 50 best places to work from remotely Travel

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?