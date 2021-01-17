RECIPE | Vegan Shepherd's pie

Hale and hearty, this meat-free twist on a family favourite is a great way to use up those stray veggies in the bottom drawer of the fridge

This vegan shepherd's pie is incredibly versatile. If you don't have baby marrows, replace them with broccoli, cauliflower or cabbage; for a rainbow of colours add sweetcorn and sliced red pepper.



It can be stretched by adding another can of lentils. ..