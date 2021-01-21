Food

What's cooking this week: Pop into celeb chef Siba's new pop-up eatery

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
21 January 2021 - 10:07
Siba Mtongana's cooking show is a big hit around the world. File photo.
Image: Food Network

Siba Mtongana’s cooking show, Siba’s Table, has gained her a large following around the globe. She's a big hit in the US and Poland, I hear.

She never fails to draw viewers in with her big smile, unflustered easy style and delectable or, as she fondly calls them, “Sibalicious”, recipes — and now you can taste her food for yourself.

The local celeb chef recently opened her first pop-up eatery. Simply called Siba The Restaurant, it’s a collaboration with the Sun International Table Bay Hotel at the V&A Waterfront.

Mtongana originally intended to set up shop in Johannesburg — and had found the perfect spot in the city — but like so many things the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered those plans.

Joburg’s loss is Cape Town’s gain, and if you fancy a nibble Mtongana’s tapas can be enjoyed on the hotel’s terrace from Wednesday to Sunday.

The “Sibalicious” promise is that Sunday lunches are special. See suninternational.com

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week:

