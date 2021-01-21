What's cooking this week: Pop into celeb chef Siba's new pop-up eatery

Siba Mtongana’s cooking show, Siba’s Table, has gained her a large following around the globe. She's a big hit in the US and Poland, I hear.

She never fails to draw viewers in with her big smile, unflustered easy style and delectable or, as she fondly calls them, “Sibalicious”, recipes — and now you can taste her food for yourself.

The local celeb chef recently opened her first pop-up eatery. Simply called Siba The Restaurant, it’s a collaboration with the Sun International Table Bay Hotel at the V&A Waterfront.

Mtongana originally intended to set up shop in Johannesburg — and had found the perfect spot in the city — but like so many things the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered those plans.

Joburg’s loss is Cape Town’s gain, and if you fancy a nibble Mtongana’s tapas can be enjoyed on the hotel’s terrace from Wednesday to Sunday.

The “Sibalicious” promise is that Sunday lunches are special. See suninternational.com

