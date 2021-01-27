Au revoir, La Tête: Cape eatery is Covid-19's latest fine-dining casualty

La Tête, chef Giles Edward’s famed farm-to-fork restaurant in Cape Town, is the latest casualty of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government mandated lockdown regulations.

Edwards took to Instagram to announce that the award-wining eatery on Bree Street will close shop at the end of the first week of February, saying: “Despite great determination to see ourselves through this prohibitive time, we can honestly say we have tried every avenue to no avail.”

A pioneer of nose-to-tail cooking, Edwards cut his teeth at the Michelin-starred St Johns in London and brought something truly unique to our food scene.